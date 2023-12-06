Death penalty sought for man over 2019 Kyoto Animation arson-murders

The prosecution on Thursday demanded the death penalty for the man who has admitted to the 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co that killed 36 people, but his defense argued he was mentally incompetent at the time of the incident.

In seeking capital punishment for Shinji Aoba, 45, in the lay judge trial at the Kyoto District Court, a prosecutor said his conduct was "premeditated, extremely dangerous and truly cruel, having a significant impact on society."

The prosecution acknowledged that Aoba harbored delusions, wrongly believing a novel he entered in a contest held by Kyoto Animation had been plagiarized by the firm, but said his delusions had limited impact on his behavior and did not constitute a reason to avoid the maximum sentence.

The focus of the trial over one of Japan's worst-ever mass murder cases is whether Aoba is legally competent. The ruling is expected to be handed down on Jan 25.

His defense team argued Aoba should be acquitted or given a reduced sentence due to diminished capacity caused by his delusions.

"The victims bore no fault and the horror and despair of being exposed to a hellish situation is indescribable," the prosecutor said, adding, "The degree of disregard for life is profound."

The prosecutor also called the defendant's motive "completely irrational" and "utterly selfish," saying he had shifted the blame for his unsuccessful life onto Kyoto Animation.

The defendant has admitted to the attack, saying he undertook it due to his belief Kyoto Animation stole the ideas in his novel. During the trial on Wednesday, he apologized to the victims' families for the first time, saying, "I am sorry."

Aoba entered Kyoto Animation's Studio 1 on July 18, 2019, at around 10:30 a.m. and used gasoline to start a fire, killing 36 and seriously injuring 32 of the 70 employees and others in the building, according to the indictment.

The studio, often referred to as "KyoAni," is known internationally for producing a number of animation works, including "K-On!" and "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya."

© KYODO