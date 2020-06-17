Ex-justice minister, lawmaker wife to be arrested Thursday

Katsuyuki Kawai, a former justice minister at the center of an election vote-buying scandal together with his wife and upper house member Anri Kawai, is surrounded by reporters after a lower house plenary session in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japanese prosecutors have decided to arrest a former justice minister and his lawmaker wife on Thursday on suspicion of buying votes during her successful campaign for last summer's upper house election, investigative sources said.

They are Katsuyuki Kawai, known as having had close ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Anri Kawai, who won the election to win her first seat in parliament.

The two, both members of the Liberal Democratic Party led by Abe, are alleged to have offered cash to local politicians in Hiroshima Prefecture during the campaign for the election in July 2019, in violation of the election law.

Most of the roughly 100 people questioned by prosecutors over the scandal have admitted to receiving money from Kawai and his wife, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Prosecutors suspect the 57-year-old former minister and his wife handed out about 24 million yen and about 1.5 million yen respectively to local prefectural and city assembly members in Hiroshima Prefecture as well as local mayors and others in exchange for support for her, the investigative sources said.

They plan to arrest the couple Thursday, a day after the Diet ordinary session ended. Lawmakers have immunity from arrest while the Diet is in session. During voluntary questioning by prosecutors, the couple denied buying votes, the sources said.

The Kawais on Wednesday offered to leave the Liberal Democratic Party led by Abe. But party sources said they do not intend to step down as lawmakers.

Speaking to reporters after the end of the plenary session of the House of Representatives, the former justice chief apologized to all concerned parties for "causing trouble," but denied conducting any political activity that is against the law.

His wife said she cannot talk about the allegations as she was advised by her lawyer not to make any comment.

Anri Kawai's state-paid secretary on Tuesday received an 18-month prison term, suspended for five years, for illegally paying campaigners during the election.

The lawmaker will lose her seat when the secretary's sentence is finalized and a court recognizes the prosecutors' request for the application of guilt by association to the election law.

In response to the ruling, Anri Kawai said in a statement released Wednesday that she takes the ruling "seriously" and "will watch how the case develops as the ruling has yet to be finalized."

Natsuo Yamaguchi, chief of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito, told party lawmakers that the conviction was "an extremely serious matter" and urged the couple to accept accountability.

Katsuyuki Kawai, who is also close to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, assumed his first ministerial post in a cabinet reshuffle in September, but stepped down the following month after the campaign scandal came to light.

© KYODO