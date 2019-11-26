Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The headquarters of Japanese general trading company Itochu Corp in Tokyo Photo: REUTERS file
crime

Itochu employee gets 3 years in prison in China for endangering national security

1 Comment
BEIJING

A male employee of major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp, who was detained in China in 2018 on suspicion of endangering national security, has been sentenced to three years in prison in the country, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

A court in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou handed down the sentence to the employee on Oct 15, according to a source close to Sino-Japanese ties.

It was not immediately known what he had done in China to be convicted of endangering the country's national security.

Motegi confirmed a news report on the worker's sentencing while speaking to reporters in Tokyo.

The Japanese man, who is in his 40s, was detained during a visit to Guangzhou in February 2018.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Millions of Uyghurs face the same thing. Here is a translated manga telling one woman's story: https://wapipi.net/home/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/uy0830_en.pdf

0 ( +0 / -0 )

