Court acquits 88-year-old man in landmark 1966 quadruple murder retrial

Supporters of Iwao Hakamada celebrate after the Shizuoka District Court acquitted him in a retrial decades after he was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case.

A Japanese court acquitted Thursday an 88-year-old former professional boxer in a high-profile retrial decades after he was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case.

The retrial of Iwao Hakamada, who spent nearly half a century behind bars before new evidence led to his release from incarceration in 2014, started last October at the Shizuoka District Court, with prosecutors demanding the death penalty.

Hakamata's case marks the fifth time in postwar Japan that retrials have resulted in acquittals after the death penalty was given, with the four previous rulings finalized without an appeal by prosecutors.

The focus now shifts to whether prosecutors will appeal Thursday's ruling. The defense team has urged prosecutors not to challenge an acquittal.

It took more than nine years to reopen the case after the Shizuoka District Court granted him a retrial in 2014, as prosecutors filed an objection against the decision.

Hakamada's mental state deteriorated due to his long incarceration, with signs of psychological strain manifesting from around 1980, when his death sentence was finalized. His 91-year-old sister appeared in court hearings on behalf of her brother.

The focus of the retrial was the reliability of the main evidence -- five pieces of clothing he allegedly wore during the incident -- after the Tokyo High Court ruled in March last year in ordering the retrial that there was a strong possibility that they had been planted by investigators.

The high court in 2018 had initially decided not to reopen the case but it reversed course after the Supreme Court in 2020 ordered it to reexamine its ruling.

The former boxer was a live-in employee at a miso maker when he was arrested in 1966 for allegedly killing the firm's senior managing director, his wife and two of their children. They were found dead from stab wounds at their house in Shizuoka Prefecture, which had been burned down.

Indicted for murder, robbery and arson, his death sentence was finalized based on a ruling that blood marks on the five clothing items found in a miso tank 14 months after the murder matched the blood types of the victims and Hakamata.

He initially confessed to the killings during intense interrogation, but he pleaded not guilty at his trial.

