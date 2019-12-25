Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A trap door marked with a red square where an inmate stands, is seen opened at an execution chamber at the Tokyo Detention Center. Photo: REUTERS/Justice Ministry/Handout
crime

Death-row inmate hanged in 1st execution since August

TOKYO

A death-row inmate was executed Thursday morning, a source familiar with the matter said, in Japan's first execution since August.

The name of the deceased was not immediately known. It was the first execution ordered by Justice Minister Masako Mori since she assumed the post in October.

The latest hanging brought the number of executions under the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who returned to power in 2012, to 39.

