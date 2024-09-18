 Japan Today
Yoshiko Kijima, Japan's consul general in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, speaks to reporters in Shenzhen on Thursday morning. Image: KYODO
crime

10-year-old Japanese boy stabbed by man in China's Shenzhen dies

SHENZHEN, China

A 10-year-old Japanese boy stabbed by a man while on his way to school in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen died of his wounds early Thursday morning, the Japanese government said.

The boy was attacked about 200 meters from the school on Wednesday morning and had been receiving treatment at a hospital. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.

The child was stabbed in the abdomen, according to Yoshiko Kijima, Japan's consul general in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, which also includes Shenzhen. It remains unclear whether the attacker intentionally targeted a Japanese national.

Tokyo will continue to urge Beijing to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in China, Kijima added.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a press conference in Beijing the case is "still under investigation" and vowed China will "continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of all foreigners" in the country.

Eyewitnesses said the boy was bleeding from the stab wounds and was given a heart massage at the scene. The child's mother was with him at the time of the attack.

In Tokyo, Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano summoned Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao on Wednesday and conveyed "serious concerns" over the attack.

The stabbing followed a knife attack in Suzhou near Shanghai in June, in which a Japanese mother and child were injured. A Chinese woman died while attempting to stop the assailant.

Wednesday marked the 93rd anniversary of the Japanese bombing of a railroad track near Shenyang, the start of the Manchurian Incident that led to Japan's invasion of northeastern China in 1931.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

This is why Japanese dont travel aboard.

Come home Japanese.

Heartbreaking. Rest in Peace to the innocent boy.

Hard to fathom how Japanese parents can justify taking their kids with them to live in China.

This is why Japanese dont travel aboard.

Not true. There are many places in the world far safer and welcoming to travel to for Japanese than China.

And I hope the Chinese authorities do the right thing and execute this sick child killer. I believe they will.

Very sorry for the loss of the child,the Chinese government is also responsible of alimenting this unnecessary rivalry against Japan.

For sure Japanese nationals should be careful there.

MeganerdToday  09:53 am JST

This is why Japanese dont travel aboard.

Your comment is xenophobic and to put every foreign country in the same pot is also narrow minded.

the start of the Manchurian Incident that led to Japan's invasion of northeastern China in 1931.

That's an oversimplification as Japan had taken over operation of the South Manchuria Railway from 1906 and left its Kwantung Army to guard it from the end of the Sino-Russian War the year before.

RIP Kid!! And may you find peace in the Lord.

RIP. What a terrible tragedy.

And the endless, stupid, pointless cycle of violence continues.

One of many reasons I chose not to have children. Can you imagine brining them up in a world that simply refuses to try and get along?

