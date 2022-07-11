Unification Church says Abe shooter's mother is follower

The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, said Monday the mother of a man who fatally shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a follower of the religious group.
Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of the church, disclosed the information at a news conference in Tokyo.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, who shot Abe on Friday while he was delivering a stump speech on a street in the city of Nara, told police his mother had made a "huge donation" to a religious group, and his family "collapsed," adding he targeted Abe because he believed the group was associated with the former Japanese leader, according to the sources.
Yamagami told police he believed Abe's grandfather had brought the group into Japan, investigative sources said.
Police suspect Yamagami had believed unreliable information on the internet that prompted him to turn his hostility toward former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi against his grandson.
The religious group, known for its conservative beliefs, originated overseas with many followers in Japan and built relationships with politicians worldwide.
Kishi, who served as prime minister between 1957 and 1960, is said to have been involved with the founding of a political group linked to the religious body, while Abe sent a message to an event organized by another group related to the body last year.
But it is uncertain whether Abe's grandfather actually invited the group to Japan and it is believed that overseas believers were engaged in evangelistic activities.
Tanaka said that Abe was not a member nor an adviser to the church.© KYODO
Harry_Gatto
Everyone knows where it originated, why not say so? Getting real news here is like pulling teeth. South Korea in case someone has been living under a rock for 60 years and has just emerged, South Korea is where it was founded in 1954.
Redstorm
No connection between Shinzo Abe and the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church?
Abe was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
The sins of the fathers shall be born by the children unto the fourth generation.
blue
The Moonies were pretty much off my radar since the mid-80s (I do remember them in the 70s and beginning of the 80s though) and was actually unaware they were still a thing nowadays...
This makes it sound like even the "unreliability" of the information" is "uncertain"...Looks like Kyodo is in crisis prevention-mode.
Anyway, there is going to be a LOT of focus on the Moon-group, so no need to pay too much attention to whatever Kyodo is going to dish out. There will be better sources for news.
SoylentGreen
https://shingetsunewsagency.com/2022/07/10/the-crime-that-killed-shinzo-abe/
Plenty of connections between Abe and Unification Church!
Redstorm
Tanaka said that Abe was not a member nor an adviser to the church.
WA4TKG
Obviously
WilliB
So now the Moonies self-identify. What is up with the self-imposed bashfulness in the Japanese newsmedia with some nebulous "religious organization"? Why are they so reluctant to use the name?
EvilBuddha
The Moonies are a gun church, and they encourage adherents to bring AR15 to worship at their compound in Texas.
Videos are available on Vice channel on YouTube.
bokuda
Shinzo Abe recorded a video message of congratulations for another Unification Church event held September 12 of last year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtzkP2Pi9tY&t=1s
rainyday
Ah finally. When the Unification Church itself decides the public can know about its role in this, the media is suddenly allowed to report on it.
Gaijinjland
The shooter isn’t entirely wrong. Abe’s grandfather did help the Unification church get a foothold in Japan. I’m not sure how much association Abe actually had with the Moonies considering he was such an avid supporter of Yasukuni. But even then he backed away from visiting yasukuni also after Obama stated that he was disappointed. Don’t really know but it doesn’t seem that Abe was directly involved with that crazy church.