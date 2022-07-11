Unification Church says Abe shooter's mother is follower

The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, said Monday the mother of a man who fatally shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a follower of the religious group.

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of the church, disclosed the information at a news conference in Tokyo.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, who shot Abe on Friday while he was delivering a stump speech on a street in the city of Nara, told police his mother had made a "huge donation" to a religious group, and his family "collapsed," adding he targeted Abe because he believed the group was associated with the former Japanese leader, according to the sources.

Yamagami told police he believed Abe's grandfather had brought the group into Japan, investigative sources said.

Police suspect Yamagami had believed unreliable information on the internet that prompted him to turn his hostility toward former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi against his grandson.

The religious group, known for its conservative beliefs, originated overseas with many followers in Japan and built relationships with politicians worldwide.

Kishi, who served as prime minister between 1957 and 1960, is said to have been involved with the founding of a political group linked to the religious body, while Abe sent a message to an event organized by another group related to the body last year.

But it is uncertain whether Abe's grandfather actually invited the group to Japan and it is believed that overseas believers were engaged in evangelistic activities.

Tanaka said that Abe was not a member nor an adviser to the church.

