Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after explosives scare near U.S. consulate in Okinawa

0 Comments
NAHA

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after she approached the U.S. consulate general in Okinawa and said she was carrying a gunpowder-like substance, prompting the police to temporarily restrict traffic in the area, according to an investigative source.

No one was injured in the incident and the woman, who researches butterflies, resides in the southern island prefecture.

She was arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties, and the police are investigating her motivation in approaching the U.S. Consulate General Naha in Urasoe.

The incident took place as the prefecture marked 51 years since its reversion to Japan from U.S. rule as residents' frustrations continue over hosting a bulk of U.S. military bases.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

the woman, who researches butterflies

Very unusual.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo