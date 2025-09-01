Woman found unconscious after throat slashed in Tokyo

A woman was found bleeding from her neck in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward on Monday afternoon and was taken to hospital unconscious, investigative sources said.

A man slashed the woman before fleeing at around 1:30 p.m., according to the information received by police.

According to the police, the woman is a 40-year-old South Korean national who is self-employed. The man believed to be in his 20s or 30s fled the scene and is being pursued by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

The scene is a residential neighborhood around 500 meters northeast of Komazawa University Station on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line.

