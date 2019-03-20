American man arrested for allegedly killing wife at Tokyo Family Court

Police on Wednesday arrested an American man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his Japanese wife at a court where they were to settle a divorce.

The man, identified only as a 32-year-old U.S. citizen, stabbed the woman in the neck near a security check at the entrance to Tokyo Family Court at around 3:20 p.m.

The man fled but was caught in nearby Hibiya Park. He had cut his wrists and was taken to hospital. His name was not released due to concern about his mental condition and his motive was not known, police said.

The victim, identified as Kyoko Wilson, 31, was taken to hospital but later died, police said.

The suspect had three knives and police believe he ambushed the woman when she walked into the building.

