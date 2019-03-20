American man arrested for allegedly killing wife at Tokyo Family Court

Police on Wednesday arrested an American man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his Japanese wife at a court where they were to settle a divorce.
The man, identified only as a 32-year-old U.S. citizen, stabbed the woman in the neck near a security check at the entrance to Tokyo Family Court at around 3:20 p.m.
The man fled but was caught in nearby Hibiya Park. He had cut his wrists and was taken to hospital. His name was not released due to concern about his mental condition and his motive was not known, police said.
The victim, identified as Kyoko Wilson, 31, was taken to hospital but later died, police said.
The suspect had three knives and police believe he ambushed the woman when she walked into the building.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Wow this got my attention, divorces can be very messy but woof stabbing her.....
Strangerland
Damn. Violent. Poor lady.
jcapan
Poor woman. No wonder she was seeking a divorce.
Insane Wayne
Family Court is a pressure cooker for the father. It is designed to settle the "divorce" matter so it doesn't enter the actual court. There are 2 mediators who side with the wife and pressure the father to settle with his wife. there is no proof in the Family Court. The wife tells horror stories about the husband and the mediators believe her and try to shame the husband into accepting divorce on her terms,
Anyone who goes to Family Court should hire a lawyer because it is 3 against 1. It isn't fair at all to the husband/father. Even with a lawyer it becomes 4 against 1, but if it goes to the actual court he can begin to fight back.
The wife sets the tone in all of this if there are children.
zones2surf
This is literally the first time I have heard of something like this happening in Japan. I mean, I've heard of "messy" divorces between international couples here, but nothing like this.
Obviously there was a reason why a divorce was underway and it may well be tied to the suspect's underlying behavior.
Insane Wayne
The Japanese wife gets custody of the children in 99.9999% of all the divorces in Japan. There is no shared custody. Even visitation is uncertain. The father probably felt anguish at the thought of losing his children forever.
Strangerland
Does that justify him killing her?
Asiaman7
Japan’s system of divorce — and the terminal separation of child and parent (usually the father) that often sears the heart of a loving caregiver — unfortunately drives some to engage in horrific acts.
jcapan
My understanding is family court is also used to resolve divorces even if the couple doesn't have children. Am I mistaken about this. Certainly the article doesn't mention kids.
yildiray
Yubaru
Your comments are more that a little over exaggerations regarding reality. It is a fact most husbands give up their parental rights. BUT visitation is based upon the relationship between the divorcing couple, and there are many children of parents who divorced that still have relationships with both parents. Not court ordered either.
Also in your earlier post you wrote
The "husband" has the same rights! And as one who knows plenty of people who went through divorces here, most are amicable. The court can and often does order child support as well.
Seems to me like YOU are the one who feels like they got run over by a train. You should have taken your own advice!
theFu
It depends on what she said she would do the children. If she has repeatedly threatened his children, perhaps.
Divorces can be very messy or fairly painless. Just depends on the couple involved and how dirty they are willing to be towards the other person, especially when child custody is being decided.
Insane Wayne
Read Debito and learn from his experience with the Family Court. JapanToday used to be a site for people living in Japan or interested in Japan to shore ideas and experiences. Now it is a practice board for insults and identity politics.
Luddite
Three...two...one. And here's the usual suspects attempting to justify the man's violent behaviour. It's her fault, it's the court's fault - it's never the killer's fault. No wonder Ms Wilson wanted a divorce. RIP.
Insane Wayne
He killed his wife and slashed his wrists. Obviously he isn't feeling well and probably can't express himself well enough to "justify" anything , right now.