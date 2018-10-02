Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

U.S. puts yakuza figures, companies on sanctions blacklist

6 Comments
By Yosjhikazu Tsuno
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Treasury took aim Tuesday at Japan's largest yakuza organized crime syndicate, placing four senior officials of the Yamaguchi-Gumi on its sanctions blacklist as well as two companies tied to the gang.

"We are ramping up pressure on this dangerous Japanese crime syndicate and local gang leaders who profit from everything from sexual exploitation, to weapons smuggling, and extortion," said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

The two companies placed on the sanctions list were Yamaki KK, which owns the land under the Yamaguchi-gumi headquarters in Kobe, and Toyo Shinyo Jitsugyo KK, which manages the headquarters as well as other real estate used in the syndicate's diverse businesses.

The individuals hit with sanctions were Utao Morio, manager of the headquarters and former chief executive of Yamaki; Chikara Tsuda, current Yamaki CEO; Yasuo Takagi, chief executive of Toyo Shinyo Jitsugyo; and Katsuaki Mitsuyasu, the latter company's former chief.

The sanctions freeze any assets of those named that are under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit U.S. individuals and companies from dealing with them.

"By exposing this broad network of front companies and individuals supporting the Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza syndicate we intend to disrupt the global financial infrastructure of this illicit transnational criminal organization," said Mandelker in a statement.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

Japan how about doing the same....

4 ( +4 / -0 )

When the Japanese government finally gets around to outlawing membership to Yakuza organizations things MIGHT change. But since they are not illegal groups, and the government having little interest in pushing this issue, things wont change.

All the government wants, as it seems to me, is for the Yakuza to stay under the radar, and not have any of their activities spill over into the public eye, when they would have to take "official" action!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Someone has too Japan's government obviously can not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Treasury Departmemt levelling sanctions is a fairly good indication that something should be done domestically. Treasury doesn't bother with two-bit criminals.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Private citizens, unrelated to government policy are now getting "sanctioned", this is getting hilarious.

Who is not sanctioned these days?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Frozen assets aren't enough, but it is a start. Now we just need to catch them in a country willing to extridite them to the USA for trials and if found guilty, seize those assets like they do with any other criminal.

Sadly, the seizures are usually kept by the department doing the work, instead of going towards other public services.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Hot springs

Takegawara Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Hike it Baby Tokyo: Exploring The City With Your Kiddos In Tow

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI