U.S. to return $154 mil stolen by Sony employee and converted to bitcoin

The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it has taken action to return more than $154 million allegedly stolen from a Sony subsidiary by one of its Japanese employees who converted it into bitcoin.
According to the civil forfeiture complaint filed Monday in San Diego, Rei Ishii, an employee of Sony Life Insurance Company Ltd in Tokyo, allegedly diverted the $154 million in May when the company attempted to transfer funds between its accounts.
The money was diverted to an account Ishii controlled at a bank in La Jolla, California and he then converted the funds into 3,879 bitcoin, valued at more than $180 million today, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California.
The funds were seized on Dec 1 following an FBI investigation, it said.
With assistance from Sony, Citibank and Japanese law enforcement, FBI investigators were able to obtain the private key, equivalent to a password, needed to access the bitcoin address.
"All the bitcoins traceable to the theft have been recovered and fully preserved. Ishii has been criminally charged in Japan," the Justice Department said.
"It is our intent to return the stolen money to the victim of this audacious theft, and today's action helps us do that," acting U.S. attorney Randy Grossman said.
"This case is an example of amazing work by FBI agents and Japanese law enforcement, who teamed up to track this virtual cash. Criminals should take note: You cannot rely on cryptocurrency to hide your ill-gotten gains from law enforcement."© 2021 AFP
5 Comments
diagonalslip
who will get the interest I wonder?
Fuzzy
Depending when he bought the bitcoin in May, it's now up by as much as 60% in USD terms. If I were Sony I'd be asking for the Bitcoin, not the fiat.
Bitcoin haters should also take note of this. Still a handful of people around who still think bitcoin is "only for criminals".
SDCA
Not sure how this will play out since they will be on the receiving end and not on the purchasing side. Reporting capital gains tax as a company can be quite the hassle here.
Bronco
How?
Hiro
I wonder what exactly his plan even was after he took the money. Did he plan to run away to some country and think he get to spend any of it? Because this whole scheme is so stupid.