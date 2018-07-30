Elementary school vice principal arrested over hit-and-run in Saitama that killed Filipino woman

Police on Sunday arrested the 54-year-old vice principal of an elementary school in Saitama on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after he allegedly killed a Filipino woman on Saturday morning in a hit-and-run incident.

Yoshiaki Tanaka, the vice principal of an elementary school in Kawaguchi city, is accused of hitting Josephine Rameda Ito with his car and fleeing the scene without calling for help or providing first aid, Fuji TV reported.

Ito, 56, died from head injuries early Saturday morning. She had been riding her bicycle home from work just before 2:30 a.m.

Tanaka told police that he thought he "had hit something," but didn't think it was a person and that he “had been drinking” right before the incident.

Representatives of the Kawaguchi Board of Education told police that Tanaka had been drinking with the school’s principal from around 6:30 p.m. on Friday night and that the two had parted ways after about 10 p.m. when Tanaka told the principal that he was going to take the bus back home.

