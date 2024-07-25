 Japan Today
crime

Victims' families mark 8 years since mass murder at Japan care home

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Bereaved families on Friday marked eight years since losing their loved ones in a fatal stabbing rampage at a care home for the mentally disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The families joined residents of the facility to offer silent prayers at the renovated Tsukui Yamayuri En care home, where a former care worker killed 19 residents and injured 26 others, including two employees, on July 26, 2016.

A memorial ceremony was held at the care home, rebuilt in 2021 by the prefecture. About 60 residents now live at the facility.

Flowers were laid by a stand at a monument for the victims. The stand bears 10 of the victims' names, inscribed with the approval of their families, in memory of the tragedy.

Former care worker Satoshi Uematsu, 33, is on death row, his sentence finalized. He sought a retrial in 2022, but the request was dismissed by the Yokohama District Court in April last year. During his trial, he consistently made discriminatory remarks against people with disabilities.


1 Comment
Crazy dude. He was like a mini Thanos.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

