Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck's signboard is pictured in front of the building where its office is located, in Tokyo, Photo: REUTERS
crime

Victims of massive cryptocurrency theft eye suit against Coincheck

10 Comments
TOKYO

Dozens of victims of a massive cryptocurrency theft from virtual currency exchange Coincheck launched an association Saturday to jointly negotiate reimbursement with the Tokyo-based bourse operator, with an eye to filing a lawsuit against the company.

Around 30 Coincheck Inc account holders and three lawyers supporting them got together in Tokyo after the bourse lost NEM digital money worth 58 billion yen ($534 million) to hackers on Jan 26.

Coincheck has said it would compensate some 260,000 holders of the NEM currency who have fallen victim to the theft to the tune of 46 billion yen, but it remains unclear how and when it will make the payment.

Some Coincheck users with investment in cryptocurrencies other than NEM also joined the victims' association as the exchange has halted the withdrawal of NEM and other cryptocurrencies as well as Japanese yen.

The association plans to launch a website in the near future to seek participation of more victims.

"We urge (Coincheck) to enable us to withdraw money soon," said a 42-year-old man who heads the association, adding that the association also wants the company to show its financial data for verification of its claimed ability to compensate for the lost NEM.

Among participants, a woman in her 20s said she invested around 2 million yen ($18,000) in cryptocurrencies to make money for a vacation overseas but now faces a loss of over 1 million yen after the NEM heist and a drop in other cryptocurrencies' value.

"I wasn't worried (before the incident) considering its high trading volume and TV commercials," said the woman, who described herself as a professional game player.

A 35-year-old man from Tokyo who works in the logistics industry said, "The company's management might run off. This is a race against time."

A 25-year-old man also from Tokyo said, "I was aware of the risks. There may be little we can do about the lost currencies."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

10 Comments
Login to comment

 woman in her 20s said she invested around 2 million yen ($18,000) in cryptocurrencies to make money for a vacation overseas

What an idiot!

These people deserve what they got.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

25-year-old man also from Tokyo said, "I was aware of the risks. There may be little we can do about the lost currencies."

Apparently, the risks were known to a minority of gamblers (speculators).

Only banks guarantee that whatever happens, you get at least some money back (for instance, 100.000€ in euroland).

Many companies holding your money (paypal, crowfunding...) could disappear and one be in same situation. Think before, not after.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Need to do your due diligence on these investments. I do, however, feel for these speculators to some degree, because if you invest via a brokerage in stocks you usually do not take possession of the stock certificates indicating ownership and do not expect the stock certificates to be stolen from your broker. Even if they happened to be stolen or lost, they are insured. It would be natural for a speculator to assume the same about cryptocurrency.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I would like to see and read an article about real people that really did make a fortune on Bitcoin and or other currencies. Have not heard of one yet, and I know a ton on people in the investment financial business in Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

TV commercials don't equal licenses or insurance. Do your homework people!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

they gambled and lost. Stop supporting cryptocurrencies. It's a lie

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yet again something whole-heartedly supported by the Japanese government turns out to be totally insecure and costs investors millions. When will people ever learn? Security in this country is as sound as a wet paper bag.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I don't support this crytocurrencies bubble and speculation (at some point a lot of people will lose big time), but they did not lose because their were speculators. @Tom : The Winklevoss brothers have become (virtual) billionaires.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

These people deserve what they got.

Losing money because of bad investment decisions is one thing but losing it by having it stolen from you is quite another. No one deserves that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The customers have nothing to gain from a lawsuit. The reimbursements they've been promised will be paid out of future income so it's in their interest to keep Coincheck alive. If they obtain a massive judgement against the company and petition it into bankruptcy now, they will only get a tiny fraction of whatever assets the company owns today. It's like deciding whether to kill the chicken now for a single meal, or waiting to collect hundreds of eggs over the next few years.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Temples

Hokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

For Tokyo’s Best Budget Accommodation Sakura Hotel & Hostel Wins Every Time

GaijinPot Blog