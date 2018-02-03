Victims of massive cryptocurrency theft eye suit against Coincheck

Dozens of victims of a massive cryptocurrency theft from virtual currency exchange Coincheck launched an association Saturday to jointly negotiate reimbursement with the Tokyo-based bourse operator, with an eye to filing a lawsuit against the company.
Around 30 Coincheck Inc account holders and three lawyers supporting them got together in Tokyo after the bourse lost NEM digital money worth 58 billion yen ($534 million) to hackers on Jan 26.
Coincheck has said it would compensate some 260,000 holders of the NEM currency who have fallen victim to the theft to the tune of 46 billion yen, but it remains unclear how and when it will make the payment.
Some Coincheck users with investment in cryptocurrencies other than NEM also joined the victims' association as the exchange has halted the withdrawal of NEM and other cryptocurrencies as well as Japanese yen.
The association plans to launch a website in the near future to seek participation of more victims.
"We urge (Coincheck) to enable us to withdraw money soon," said a 42-year-old man who heads the association, adding that the association also wants the company to show its financial data for verification of its claimed ability to compensate for the lost NEM.
Among participants, a woman in her 20s said she invested around 2 million yen ($18,000) in cryptocurrencies to make money for a vacation overseas but now faces a loss of over 1 million yen after the NEM heist and a drop in other cryptocurrencies' value.
"I wasn't worried (before the incident) considering its high trading volume and TV commercials," said the woman, who described herself as a professional game player.
A 35-year-old man from Tokyo who works in the logistics industry said, "The company's management might run off. This is a race against time."
A 25-year-old man also from Tokyo said, "I was aware of the risks. There may be little we can do about the lost currencies."© KYODO
Burning Bush
What an idiot!
These people deserve what they got.
Jonathan Prin
25-year-old man also from Tokyo said, "I was aware of the risks. There may be little we can do about the lost currencies."
Apparently, the risks were known to a minority of gamblers (speculators).
Only banks guarantee that whatever happens, you get at least some money back (for instance, 100.000€ in euroland).
Many companies holding your money (paypal, crowfunding...) could disappear and one be in same situation. Think before, not after.
Reckless
Need to do your due diligence on these investments. I do, however, feel for these speculators to some degree, because if you invest via a brokerage in stocks you usually do not take possession of the stock certificates indicating ownership and do not expect the stock certificates to be stolen from your broker. Even if they happened to be stolen or lost, they are insured. It would be natural for a speculator to assume the same about cryptocurrency.
Tom
I would like to see and read an article about real people that really did make a fortune on Bitcoin and or other currencies. Have not heard of one yet, and I know a ton on people in the investment financial business in Tokyo.
gogogo
TV commercials don't equal licenses or insurance. Do your homework people!!
sf2k
they gambled and lost. Stop supporting cryptocurrencies. It's a lie
Alfie Noakes
Yet again something whole-heartedly supported by the Japanese government turns out to be totally insecure and costs investors millions. When will people ever learn? Security in this country is as sound as a wet paper bag.
Jacques
I don't support this crytocurrencies bubble and speculation (at some point a lot of people will lose big time), but they did not lose because their were speculators. @Tom : The Winklevoss brothers have become (virtual) billionaires.
krustytheclown
Losing money because of bad investment decisions is one thing but losing it by having it stolen from you is quite another. No one deserves that.
M3M3M3
The customers have nothing to gain from a lawsuit. The reimbursements they've been promised will be paid out of future income so it's in their interest to keep Coincheck alive. If they obtain a massive judgement against the company and petition it into bankruptcy now, they will only get a tiny fraction of whatever assets the company owns today. It's like deciding whether to kill the chicken now for a single meal, or waiting to collect hundreds of eggs over the next few years.