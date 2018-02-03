Victims of massive cryptocurrency theft eye suit against Coincheck

Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck's signboard is pictured in front of the building where its office is located, in Tokyo,

Dozens of victims of a massive cryptocurrency theft from virtual currency exchange Coincheck launched an association Saturday to jointly negotiate reimbursement with the Tokyo-based bourse operator, with an eye to filing a lawsuit against the company.

Around 30 Coincheck Inc account holders and three lawyers supporting them got together in Tokyo after the bourse lost NEM digital money worth 58 billion yen ($534 million) to hackers on Jan 26.

Coincheck has said it would compensate some 260,000 holders of the NEM currency who have fallen victim to the theft to the tune of 46 billion yen, but it remains unclear how and when it will make the payment.

Some Coincheck users with investment in cryptocurrencies other than NEM also joined the victims' association as the exchange has halted the withdrawal of NEM and other cryptocurrencies as well as Japanese yen.

The association plans to launch a website in the near future to seek participation of more victims.

"We urge (Coincheck) to enable us to withdraw money soon," said a 42-year-old man who heads the association, adding that the association also wants the company to show its financial data for verification of its claimed ability to compensate for the lost NEM.

Among participants, a woman in her 20s said she invested around 2 million yen ($18,000) in cryptocurrencies to make money for a vacation overseas but now faces a loss of over 1 million yen after the NEM heist and a drop in other cryptocurrencies' value.

"I wasn't worried (before the incident) considering its high trading volume and TV commercials," said the woman, who described herself as a professional game player.

A 35-year-old man from Tokyo who works in the logistics industry said, "The company's management might run off. This is a race against time."

A 25-year-old man also from Tokyo said, "I was aware of the risks. There may be little we can do about the lost currencies."

