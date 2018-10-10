Video voyeur arrested after fleeing from train station by jumping onto tracks

A 45-year-old man who attempted to use his smartphone to film up a woman’s skirt on a train on the JR Saikyo Line has been arrested after he fled the scene by jumping onto the tracks at Shinjuku Station.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Yoshimasa Nozaki, a part-time worker, allegedly tried to film up the 29-year-old woman’s skirt on the train between Ikebukuro and Shinjuku stations.

The woman noticed Nozaki’s behavior and said, “You were trying to film me, weren’t you?” When they got off the train at Shinjuku Station, the woman tried to get Nozaki to come with her to the station master's office, but he jumped from the platform onto the train tracks and ran away.

Train services were delayed for 14 minutes, JR said.

About 30 minutes later, police spotted Nozaki near Shinjuku Station and arrested him.

Police said Nozaki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I was caught doing this before and I didn't want to get arrested."

