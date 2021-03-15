Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Vietnamese couple for conducting unlicensed cosmetic surgery at home

TOKYO

A Vietnamese couple has been arrested on suspicion of conducting unlicensed cosmetic surgery at their home, police said Monday.

The couple -- Tran Thi Nhung, 27, and her husband Nguyen Tien Phong, 37 -- allegedly performed numerous procedures including lip filler injections on at least about 50 people between last November and January, raking in about 4 million yen, the police said.

The couple attracted people, mostly foreign women, via Facebook and by word of mouth, and carried out the procedures in an apartment in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, at a cheaper price than that of legitimate clinics, according to the police.

"I have been interested in cosmetic surgery from a young age, and I studied online and listened to my relative who is a doctor," investigators quoted Nhung as saying.

The couple both admitted to the allegation, with Phong acting as an assistant during the operations, the police said.

No health problems have so far been reported from the patients, according to the police.

The couple was arrested on March 9 for allegedly performing medical procedures such as double eyelid surgery on four people in their 20s and 30s between Nov 30 and Jan 8 this year.

