Student in Tokyo arrested for giving illegal haircuts to thousands

A Vietnamese student has been arrested on suspicion of providing barber services without a license at his home in Tokyo, serving as many as 3,000 customers since April 2021, police said Monday.

Nguyen Van Thang, a 24-year-old vocational school student, was detained on Tuesday last week for allegedly offering a haircut and a shave to a compatriot for 1,500 yen at his condominium in Fussa, western Tokyo, that day, the police said.

The police believe the suspect attracted Vietnamese customers through social media and earned 4.5 million yen in total. He has denied the allegations, they said.

