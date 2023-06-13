Student in Tokyo arrested for giving illegal haircuts to thousands

A Vietnamese student has been arrested on suspicion of providing barber services without a license at his home in Tokyo, serving as many as 3,000 customers since April 2021, police said Monday.
Nguyen Van Thang, a 24-year-old vocational school student, was detained on Tuesday last week for allegedly offering a haircut and a shave to a compatriot for 1,500 yen at his condominium in Fussa, western Tokyo, that day, the police said.
The police believe the suspect attracted Vietnamese customers through social media and earned 4.5 million yen in total. He has denied the allegations, they said.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
dan
Sacre bleu !
Haircuts on the cheap !
Probably get deported or imprisoned unlike the folks who were arrested for the Olympics scandal who got a slap on the wrist for embezzlement and bid rigging .
rainyday
I had no idea that giving haircuts was even something that could get you arrested.
virusrex
No warning? just directly to arrest? seems extremely harsh for the "crime".
Seigi
Hahahaha! Well, it's the choice of the customers to use his service because let's be honest... Barbers are ridiculously overpriced in Japan, and many of them don't speak English! A Vietnamese dude would rather have his haircut done by someone who can speak his language, and then pay for that service. Sounds just fair to me!
Kabuto
I wonder how many Japanese people are giving haircuts without being qualified and or having the correct license.
Aly Rustom
Oh mon dieu!
I just cut my own hair and my son's using a home electric razor last night...
Oh no! I hear the sirens!!
Looks like my son and I are going to have to go on the run and become a modern version of 子連れ狼 (Lone Wolf and Cub)
Exactly!!