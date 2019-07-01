Vietnamese man arrested for stabbing in group conflict in Saitama Pref

A 25-year-old Vietnamese man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after a compatriot was stabbed in an apartment in Kuki, Saitama Prefecture, police said.

Police found two men bleeding from multiple stab wounds in the apartment near JR Kuki Station in Saitama Prefecture on Saturday evening, after receiving an emergency call.

One victim, also believed to be Vietnamese, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police arrested Ton That Duong for allegedly stabbing the second victim -- a 26-year-old Vietnamese who suffered serious injuries -- at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

A group of Vietnamese was gathering in the room when another group, including Duong, came into it, police said.

Duong said he had encountered some trouble and brandished a knife in the apartment, according to police, who are also investigating whether Duong killed the other man.

Duong sustained an injury to his right hand and was reported to police by the hospital where he received treatment.

