crime

Worker arrested for stealing golf club heads at Tokyo airport

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Vietnamese man has been arrested for allegedly stealing golf club heads while sorting check-in luggage as a worker at Tokyo's Haneda airport, police said Monday.

Tran Nhat Tai, 33, came to Japan under the country's technical trainee program and was working as a contract employee at a company engaging in loading passengers' baggage. He has admitted to the allegation, saying he stole around a dozen such items, police said.

His arrest related to his alleged theft of two golf club heads worth around a total of 100,000 yen at the luggage sorting area in Terminal 3 of the airport between around 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on July 8.

The incident came to light after airlines received complaints about missing club heads from mid-June, prompting the company Tai had worked for to conduct an investigation, according to the police.

Japan used to be safe country and suddenly.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Times are a changing!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

