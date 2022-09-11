Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vietnamese man fatally stabbed in Kawasaki

KAWASAKI

A 57-year-old Vietnamese man was found collapsed in front of Kawasaki Station in Kanagawa Prefecture on Sunday night, after being stabbed. Police said he was taken to hospital where he died early Monday morning from blood loss due to a stab wound in his chest.

According to Kyodo News, police received a call from an eyewitness at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, reporting that a man covered in blood had collapsed on the street and that another man had fled from the scene, taking a knife with him. He also said he heard the two arguing in a language that wasn't Japanese.

Police said the victim was a company employee. They added that they are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the perpetrator.

