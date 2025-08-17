Vietnamese man indicted over robbery-murder in southwest Japan

A Vietnamese man was indicted Sunday for allegedly killing a woman during robbery at her home in the southwestern Japan city of Imari in late July.

Dam Duy Khang, a 24-year-old worker under Japan's technical internship program, allegedly entered the house in the afternoon of July 26 and stole 11,000 yen after threatening Maiko Mukumoto, a 40-year-old Japanese language teacher, and her mother by brandishing a kitchen knife.

He is believed to have tried to take the two women upstairs but attacked them as they resisted. Mukumoto, who tried to protect her mother in her 70s, suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and elsewhere, while the mother sustained injuries requiring about one month to heal.

Khang, who lived near the victims in Imari, Saga Prefecture, was arrested the following day.

Japan's technical internship program is intended to transfer skills to developing countries, but is often criticized as a means of importing low-wage labor. Khang came to Japan in December 2023, according to a supervisory body for interns.

© KYODO