Vietnamese man stabbed in Saitama Pref

A 29-year-old Vietnamese man was stabbed in the neck and chest by an unknown man in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was in a stable condition in hospital on Friday, police said.

According to police, a passerby called 119 to report that a man had staggered out of a nearby building and was bleeding. Police said witnesses saw another man run from the building just before the Vietnamese man came out, Sankei Shimbun reported. A blood-stained knife was found on the ground nearby.

The scene of the crime is about 350 meters from JR Nishi-Kawaguchi Station.

© Japan Today