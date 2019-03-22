Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Vietnamese man stabbed in Saitama Pref

0 Comments
KAWAGUCHI, Saitama

A 29-year-old Vietnamese man was stabbed in the neck and chest by an unknown man in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was in a stable condition in hospital on Friday, police said.

According to police, a passerby called 119 to report that a man had staggered out of a nearby building and was bleeding. Police said witnesses saw another man run from the building just before the Vietnamese man came out, Sankei Shimbun reported. A blood-stained knife was found on the ground nearby.

 The scene of the crime is about 350 meters from JR Nishi-Kawaguchi Station.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

