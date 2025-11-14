 Japan Today
Vietnamese technical intern indicted for murder of Vietnamese woman

HIROSHIMA

The Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 32-year-old Vietnamese woman for allegedly killing a 32-year-old Vietnamese woman during a robbery at her home in October.

According to the indictment, the suspect, a technical intern trainee, hit the victim multiple times in the face and head with a blunt object, and then ransacked her apartment in Nishi Ward, between 8:45 and 9:50 a.m. on Oct 15, NTV reported.  

The victim’s Vietnamese husband found her body after he returned home.

The suspect, who was identified through an analysis of surveillance camera footage, told police she had been experiencing financial troubles since coming to Japan, including being subjected to debt collection efforts.

Prosecutors have not disclosed whether she has admitted to the charge.

Police also said that the suspect is being questioned about an incident on the night of May 30 when the victim was assaulted by an unknown woman outside her apartment building.

