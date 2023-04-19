Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Vietnamese trainee arrested after dead baby found in Hiroshima Prefecture

HIROSHIMA

A 19-year-old Vietnamese technical trainee was arrested Thursday after the body of a baby boy was discovered in an empty lot in western Japan, local police said.

The woman, who submitted to voluntary questioning, lived near where the body was found in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, and is suspected of abandoning it between around December and Tuesday. According to an autopsy, the baby had been dead between one and four months.

She has admitted to abandoning the body.

A local resident called the police after discovering the body lying naked and face down at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. There were no external wounds on the body, according to the police.

The arrest comes after another Vietnamese trainee was acquitted by the Supreme Court last month for abandoning her stillborn twins.

Japan established the technical internship program in 1993, aiming to transfer knowledge and skills to developing countries. But the scheme has faced criticism over reports that foreign trainees who fell pregnant while in the country were deported.

