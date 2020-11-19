Vietnamese woman arrested for abandoning bodies of newborn twins

Police in Ashikita, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old Vietnamese woman on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of her newborn twins.

Police said the woman, who came to Japan in 2018 to work as a technical trainee, has admitted to the charge. Sankei Shimbun reported that the woman told police she gave birth to twin boys in her company dormitory on Nov 10. She then wrapped the bodies in a cloth and placed them in a cardboard box.

On Nov 16, the woman took the box to a hospital in Yatsushiro City where she told medical staff that she had given birth at her dorm and that the twins were dead.

Police said the woman gave no information on who the father of the babies was, or whethehr the twins were stillborn.

