crime

Vietnamese woman arrested for attempted murder of young brother

CHIBA

Police in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 29-year-old brother at the apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police received a call from another tenant in the apartment building saying he had heard arguing and screaming coming from the apartment where the siblings lived and that the brother had staggered out of the apartment and was bleeding.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his left arm. His condition was stable on Saturday, police said.

Police said his sister, a part-time worker, has admitted to stabbing him but denied intending to kill him.

"No! I wasn't going to kill him. I just wanted to stab him"!

That always flies well

0 ( +0 / -0 )

