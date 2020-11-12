Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Vietnamese woman arrested for burying newborn daughter

1 Comment
HIROSHIMA

Police in Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby daughter.

According to police, the woman, who works as a technical trainee, has admitted to burying the infant on the grounds of her company’s dorm. The woman told police that the baby was stillborn, Sankei Shimbun reported. She said she panicked and didn’t know what to do, so she buried the baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, late at night on Wednesday.

The woman told another employee what she had done and the employee contacted police who retrieved the infant’s remain on Thursday afternoon.

The woman shares a room in the dorm with another trainee. Police said she gave no information on who the father of the child was.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

To get the visa, her family and village have to pay mafia/corrupt officials.

to have a child, her family has to repay the debt. She will lose her job and be deported.

i have seen many human rights reports on this.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog