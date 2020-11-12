Vietnamese woman arrested for burying newborn daughter

Police in Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby daughter.

According to police, the woman, who works as a technical trainee, has admitted to burying the infant on the grounds of her company’s dorm. The woman told police that the baby was stillborn, Sankei Shimbun reported. She said she panicked and didn’t know what to do, so she buried the baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, late at night on Wednesday.

The woman told another employee what she had done and the employee contacted police who retrieved the infant’s remain on Thursday afternoon.

The woman shares a room in the dorm with another trainee. Police said she gave no information on who the father of the child was.

© Japan Today