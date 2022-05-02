Vietnamese woman dies after being found collapsed on street in Tokyo

A Vietnamese woman who was found collapsed on a street in Tokyo on Monday was confirmed dead shortly after being taken to hospital.

According to police, a man called 119 at around 2:40 a.m. to report that a woman was lying on the street near Yushima Station on the Chiyoda subway line in Bunkyo Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said she was in her early 20s and Vietnamese, according to her residence card.

Police said that an oshibori (small hand towel) was stuffed into her mouth. Police said there were no external injuries on the body and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said they are questioning two Vietnamese men who were near the scene when they arrived. One of the men made the 119 call, police said.

