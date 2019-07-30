Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vocational college student arrested over murder of roommate

TOKYO

Police in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, said Tuesday they have charged a 23-year-old Chinese vocational college student with killing his Chinese roommate on July 19.

The suspect, Liu Song Wei, was initially arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. He was detained on the street, wielding a knife, right after the crime. Police upgraded the charge to murder on Tuesday.

Police said Liu has admitted to the charge. He met his roommate on the internet and they moved into the apartment in April. Another tenant in the building said the two men had not been getting on and argued a lot.

