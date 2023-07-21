Waived indictment allegedly offered to ex-assembly member in vote-buying scandal

A prosecutor allegedly encouraged a former assembly member to make a confession by telling him his indictment would be waived in a bid to build a case against a former justice minister who was subsequently convicted of buying votes for his wife in the 2019 upper house election, a lawyer for the assembly member said Friday.

The prosecutor for the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is suspected of convincing the man to admit the money he received from Katsuyuki Kawai was for vote-buying purposes by suggesting his indictment would be waived, the lawyer, Tsuyoshi Tanoue, said.

Tanoue cited a recording of the exchange among several, which were taken by the former Hiroshima city assembly member, Tsuneyasu Kido, 67, while undergoing voluntary questioning by the prosecutor.

In total, the recordings lasted about seven hours and began at around the fourth or fifth round of questioning, which totaled nine sessions, the lawyer told a press conference in Hiroshima ahead of Kido's first hearing of his trial on Thursday.

The prosecutor's remarks, which hinted that the charges against Kido would be dropped, were recorded, including the statement, "I want you to continue being an assembly member," his lawyer said.

Having learned of the recording's content, the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office will investigate whether the prosecutor's actions were inappropriate, investigative sources said.

The revelation comes as other individuals standing trial at the Hiroshima District Court over the vote-buying scandal surrounding Kawai have stated they have had similar experiences during questioning from prosecutors.

In the high-profile case that has rocked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Kawai, 60, was found guilty of handing out a total of around 28.7 million yen ($204,000) to 100 local assembly members and supporters in his wife Anri's constituency in Hiroshima, in an attempt to buy votes.

In the finalized case, Kawai was sentenced in June 2021 to three years in prison and a forfeiture of 1.3 million yen by the Tokyo District Court.

Kawai, who held the ministerial post under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, became the first former Japanese Cabinet member in over 10 years to have a prison term finalized.

His 49-year-old wife was given a suspended prison term. She lost her seat after her election win at the House of Councillors race was nullified following the ruling.

After the prosecutors indicted Kawai and his wife for vote buying in July 2020, they initially dropped the bribery charges against all 100 individuals in July 2021. But a citizen's inquest panel concluded that 35 people should be indicted.

Following the panel's ruling, prosecutors overturned their previous decision and indicted 34 individuals, which included nine people who were not arrested and 25 who were given summary indictments, while dropping charges against 47 in March 2022. The 35th person was not indicted due to ill health.

Kido, who resigned as assembly member in February 2022, was later fined under summary indictment. But he objected to it and requested a trial.

