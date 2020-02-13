Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Wanted Chinese man arrested after re-entering Japan to buy face masks

OSAKA

A Chinese man wanted for fraud in Japan has been arrested after re-entering the country to buy face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said Wednesday.

Zhang Zhiqiang was arrested Feb 2 when he arrived at Kansai airport in Osaka with an empty suitcase, the police said.

"I came to Japan to buy masks for friends who live in China," the 22-year-old was quoted by the police as telling investigators.

Zhang allegedly withdrew around 1.4 million yen from an ATM with a cash card on Feb 20 last year that was stolen from a woman in her 80s in Osaka.

Curtailed supplies have made it difficult for residents in some Chinese cities to secure daily necessities as well as face masks.

3 Comments
Not the sharpest tool in the box.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

+5 points for gumption.

-10,000 for risk-assessment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Did he try to use a different passport but got caught by fingerprints?

Either way that's really really dumb.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not the sharpest tool in the box.

...but he sure is the thickest.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

