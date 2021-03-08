Waseda University student arrested for sex trafficking of minor to acquaintance

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old student at Waseda University for sex trafficking a minor to a male acquaintance who attends Hokkaido University.

Police said Shuho Inoue, a fourth-year student at Waseda University, is accused of violating the child prostitution and pornography law, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police allege that last August, Inoue introduced a 15-year-old high school girl to his friend, who is in his 20s, despite knowing the girl was under 18. Inoue, who met the girl on Twitter last July after posting an advertisement to teach English to high schoolers, took her to a hotel on Aug 30 in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward, where his friend was waiting.

Police said the man from Hokkaido paid the girl 30,000 yen to have sex with him.

Police said Inoue has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I introduced the girl to my friend because he asked me to get him a girl.”

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother saw the 30,000 yen in her daughter’s purse.

© Japan Today