crime

Widow of taxi driver murdered in 2009 pleads for suspect to be caught

NIIGATA

The widow of a 63-year-old taxi driver who was murdered in Niigata City on Nov 1, 2009, has appealed to the public and police for a resolution of the case.

Tsugio Abe was found bleeding from his neck and upper body at around 1.30 a.m. in his taxi parked not far from Niigata Airport, Sankei Shimbun reported. Abe, who usually waited for customers outside JR Niigata Station’s south exit, did not report back to the company’s office after his shift ended at 11 p.m. the previous night. 

One of his colleagues located his taxi through their GPS system and found the car parked on the side of a road about a kilometer from the airport. Abe was in the driver’s seat covered in blood, and police were called to the scene but he was already dead, police said.

Police said Abe’s bag which contained cash and other items was missing.

Abe’s widow visited the site where her husband’s body was found on Monday and told reporters, “I really want the police to catch the person who killed my husband. My suffering since then has not changed.”

She recalled her husband as being both a close friend and a wonderful husband. “He never did anything wrong... It hurts me that our children had their father taken away from them.” 

She offered a prayer and addressed her deceased husband, saying: “Please wait. Please be patient just a little longer.”

Police handed out flyers containing information on the suspected last taxi passenger to shoppers at a nearby supermarket. Makoto Fujimura, a police spokesman, said: “We must not allow this cold case to fade away.”

