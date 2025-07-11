Wife arrested for attempted murder after administering insulin to bedridden husband

Police in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she administered insulin to her 57-year-old bedridden husband, a drug that suppresses blood sugar levels.

According to police, Kazumi Tamura, who has diabetes, administered the prescribed amount of insulin for her, to her husband Shinichi who did not have diabetes, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on October 3 last year, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The insulin caused Shinichi to suffer severe hypoglycemia accompanied by hypoglycemic attacks. He was found drowsy and collapsed in bed by a visiting care worker there next day, and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He recovered but died of an illness at the end of last year.

The autopsy revealed no causal relationship to the insulin. Police said Shinichi had been bedridden due to a chronic illness.

The hospital reported to the police that Tamura had said, "I tried to kill my husband by injecting him with insulin."

© Japan Today