crime

Wife arrested for conspiring with husband to bury woman in Miyagi forest

MIYAGI

Police in Shiroishi City, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested the wife of a man, who is already in custody for corpse abandonment, on suspicion of conspiring to bury a deceased woman in a mountain forest in Miyagi Prefecture in December 2019.

On Jan 18, the body of Sanae Tanaka, a 24-year-old resident of Tochigi Prefecture, was unearthed in a mountain forest in Shiroishi City, Miyagi Prefecture. Manabu Kaifu, 35, and his sister-in-law Sayaka Takagi, 23, have been arrested on suspicion of corpse abandonment.

On Monday, police also arrested Kaifu’s wife Haruka, 25, for allegedly conspiring with the two suspects in December 2019 to bury Tanaka who had been confined in their apartment for about a month and had been beaten before she died.

Police say the three drove to Miyagi Prefecture and abandoned Tanaka’s body in a mountain forest in Shiroishi City.

The incident came to light after Takagi, who was living with Manabu, turned herself in to police in Sakura, Tochigi Prefecture, on Jan 18.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Reads like a soap opera plot. This guy a murderous gigolo or what?

