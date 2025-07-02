 Japan Today
crime

Wife arrested for killing husband ‘at his request’

MATSUYAMA, Ehime

Police in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 35-year-old husband at their home on Monday.

Police said Yuka Oda told them she killed her husband, Tomonori Oda, at his request, NHK reported. She is accused of putting a nylon bag over his head and tying a rubber band around his neck.

Oda called 119 at around 2 a.m., reporting that her husband had gone into cardiac arrest. Tomonori was found collapsed in the living room with a bag over his head, and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

