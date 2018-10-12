Wife indicted for murder of husband whose body was found buried in concrete

The Mito District Court has indicted a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 33-year-old husband who was found buried in concrete at their apartment in Kasumigaura, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July.

According to prosecutors, Miho Ujiie filed a missing persons report in March, Sankei Shimbun reported. However, at around the same time, she also submitted fake divorce registration papers at the municipal office.

Ujiie was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of forging the divorce papers after officials became suspicious of the handwriting. Following a police search of her apartment, the body of her husband Noboru was found buried in concrete in a large closet. An autopsy revealed that he had been strangled with something like an electric appliance or telephone cord.

At the time of her arrest, one neighbor told reporters: “I got goosebumps when I heard the story and am in shock.” Another neighbor described Ujiie as a “bold” woman.

Police said Ujiie was initially charged with abandoning a body, but she has admitted to the charge, which allowed prosecutors to proceed with a murder indictment. Police quoted Ujiie as saying she killed her husband while he slept in February.

© Japan Today