Wife indicted for murder of husband whose body was found buried in concrete

MITO, Ibaraki

The Mito District Court has indicted a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 33-year-old husband who was found buried in concrete at their apartment in Kasumigaura, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July.

According to prosecutors, Miho Ujiie filed a missing persons report in March, Sankei Shimbun reported. However, at around the same time, she also submitted fake divorce registration papers at the municipal office.

Ujiie was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of forging the divorce papers after officials became suspicious of the handwriting. Following a police search of her apartment, the body of her husband Noboru was found buried in concrete in a large closet. An autopsy revealed that he had been strangled with something like an electric appliance or telephone cord.

At the time of her arrest, one neighbor told reporters: “I got goosebumps when I heard the story and am in shock.” Another neighbor described Ujiie as a “bold” woman.

Police said Ujiie was initially charged with abandoning a body, but she has admitted to the charge, which allowed prosecutors to proceed with a murder indictment. Police quoted Ujiie as saying she killed her husband while he slept in February.

"buried in concrete at their apartment" this is a bit vague to be honest, was it a block? was he buried in the floor and was it skimmed over with compo? was he in the wall,? what is the motivation for killing him? I wonder if he snored badly and kept her awake? did she "loose it one night?" was he cheating and she found out?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

