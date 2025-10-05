Woman's blouse burned from behind on subway platform in Sapporo

A 47-year-old woman’s blouse was burned from behind as she waited for a subway train in Sapporo on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on the platform at Odori Station on the Sapporo Municipal Subway Tozai Line, NTV reported. The woman told police she was waiting for a train when she felt someone tugging at her clothing. When she turned around, she saw a man walking away.

When the woman checked her clothing, she found a burnt hole about 5 centimeters in diameter in the back of her blouse.

The man who left was described as approximately 150 cm tall, with short white hair, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Police said they are reviewing security camera footage to try and identify him.

© Japan Today