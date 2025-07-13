Woman's body found in Kawasaki apartment; man with whom she lived arrested

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 68-year-old woman who lived with him at their apartment.

According to police, Kazuo Tsukui is accused of strangling Lee In-sun in the apartment in Saiwai Ward at around midnight on July 10, TV Asahi reported.

One of Tsukui’s relatives called police on Saturday and said they had not heard from him for a couple of days. Police went to the apartment and found Tsukui and Lee who was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police quoted Tsukui as saying, “We wanted to die together, but I couldn’t go through with killing myself.”

© Japan Today