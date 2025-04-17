Woman's body found in mountains of Okayama Prefecture; male acquaintance apparently hangs himself

The body of a 24-year-old woman was found in the mountains of Bizen City, Okayama Prefecture, on Thursday, police said, adding that a male acquaintance of the woman apparently hanged himself at his home.

A police officer found the body of Rina Shimizu, from Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture, along a mountain road at around 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, NTV reported. The body was covered with a blanket.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Shimizu left her home at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, telling her family that she was going to see a friend nearby.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a call came into 110 from Shimizu’s mobile phone in which a woman said she had been hit by a man. Police said the sound of a man and woman could be heard arguing and then the phone was disconnected.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s, who was an acquaintance of Shimizu, was found dead at his home in Tamano City by a relative just before noon on Thursday. The relative told police he had been unable to get in touch with the man, so he went to check on him and found the body.

Police suspect the man who hanged himself may have been involved in Shimizu’s death but did not give further details.

