Woman's body found in plastic bag in Tokyo love hotel

The body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic bag and covered with a bedsheet in the room of a love hotel in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Thursday night, police said Friday.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., a part-time male employee entered the second-floor room, which was unlocked, to clean it and found the body on the floor next to a bed. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the woman had been strangled to death.

Police said the woman appeared to be in her late 30s or early 40s. The hotel said a man checked into the room at around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Security camera footage showed a woman entering the room at 5:50 p.m. The man then left the hotel at 7:40 p.m., police said.

