Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman's body found in plastic bag in Tokyo love hotel

1 Comment
TOKYO

The body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic bag and covered with a bedsheet in the room of a love hotel in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Thursday night, police said Friday.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., a part-time male employee entered the second-floor room, which was unlocked, to clean it and found the body on the floor next to a bed. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the woman had been strangled to death.

Police said the woman appeared to be in her late 30s or early 40s. The hotel said a man checked into the room at around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Security camera footage showed a woman entering the room at 5:50 p.m. The man then left the hotel at 7:40 p.m., police said.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Should be easy enough to solve this with all the videocameras on alert. Too bad for the lady. That is a risky business meeting strangers at love hotels for money. Be careful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 37, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Community Support

World Suicide Prevention Day With Juri Watanabe

Savvy Tokyo

How the October Consumption Tax Hike Will Affect You

GaijinPot Blog

Education

What is the IB and PYP Curriculum Framework Available at International Schools in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Magical Red Spider Lilies of Kinchakuda

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel