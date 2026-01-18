Woman's charred body found in apartment in Aichi

The charred body of a 42-year-old woman was found in her partially burned apartment in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, another resident in the apartment building called 119 at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday and said white smoke was coming out of the third-floor apartment balcony window, TBS reported.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and entered the apartment from the balcony because the front door was locked. Police said they found the body of Akiko Ogawa lying face up on her bed. The body was charred and the bedroom had been destroyed by fire, police said.

Police said an autopsy revealed that Ogawa was strangled to death.

The scene of the incident is in a residential area approximately 3 km west of Meitetsu Toyotashi Station.

