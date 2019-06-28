Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman's legless body found at beach near Tokyo

6 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A jogger found the legless body of a woman at a beach in the city of Hiratsuka, southwest of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, police said.

Following an emergency call made around 8:30 a.m., police and rescue workers arrived to find the woman's body face down on the beach. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police said the body appeared to be that of a young woman, adding they are now attempting to identify her.

The jogger notified emergency services from the beach located about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.

She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

So, they transported an obvious corpse, dead god knows how long, but only after reaching the hospital could a clear determination be made that the poor woman was in fact dead.

Anyway, not something I'd want to find on my morning run.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

jcapan

Its because only a doctor can legally proclaim someone dead. Until then it’s “presumed dead.”

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Tragic. I cannot even imagine what led up to a woman having her legs hacked off.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now, the million dollar question here....will there be a follow up?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Beer guy, I know that. I just thing the way it's reported is unnecessary. "Legless body" strongly implies death, I'd think. It's a translation issue.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan may officially have a lower crime rate than many other countries but some of their crimes are seriously grotesque.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

