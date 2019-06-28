Woman's legless body found at beach near Tokyo

A jogger found the legless body of a woman at a beach in the city of Hiratsuka, southwest of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, police said.
Following an emergency call made around 8:30 a.m., police and rescue workers arrived to find the woman's body face down on the beach. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.
Police said the body appeared to be that of a young woman, adding they are now attempting to identify her.
The jogger notified emergency services from the beach located about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.© KYODO
jcapan
So, they transported an obvious corpse, dead god knows how long, but only after reaching the hospital could a clear determination be made that the poor woman was in fact dead.
Anyway, not something I'd want to find on my morning run.
BeerDeliveryGuy
jcapan
Its because only a doctor can legally proclaim someone dead. Until then it’s “presumed dead.”
Chip Star
Tragic. I cannot even imagine what led up to a woman having her legs hacked off.
Yubaru
Now, the million dollar question here....will there be a follow up?
jcapan
Beer guy, I know that. I just thing the way it's reported is unnecessary. "Legless body" strongly implies death, I'd think. It's a translation issue.
Serrano
Japan may officially have a lower crime rate than many other countries but some of their crimes are seriously grotesque.