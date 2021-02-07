Woman’s body found in car; husband arrested

Police in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 72-year-old wife in their car.

According to police, Toshinobu Hino has also hinted at killing his wife Hideko and placing her body in the car in the parking space beside their house, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hideko’s body was found by the couple’s daughter who came over for a visit on Saturday morning.

The daughter called 119 and Hideko was taken to to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said Hino told them he placed his wife’s body in the back seat of their car at around 8 a.m. Saturday.

© Japan Today