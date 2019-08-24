Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman’s body found in car in garage

KAMAISHI, Iwate

Police in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, said Saturday they have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 78-year-old woman whose remains were found in a burned-out car early Friday morning.

According to police, the woman, Nobuko Ueno, was found inside her car at around 2:15 a.m. Friday after a neighbor noticed flames coming from her house. The car was parked inside the locked garage about 15 meters from the house. However, police said that only the interior of the car had been burned.

An autopsy showed that Ueno, who lived alone, had been dead since Aug 21 and that she had been beaten about the head by a blunt object, police said.

