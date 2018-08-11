Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman’s body found in case floating in Hyogo dam

HYOGO

The body of a woman was found inside a plastic clothes case floating in a dam in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, a fisherman spotted the plastic case, which was tied by a rope, floating in Gongen Dam at around 8:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. He called 119 and said there was a body in the case.

Police said the woman appeared to be in her 20s and was wearing a white T-shirt and white long pants. There were no external signs of injury on the body, police said.

Awful news for the morning. This poor woman - her last moments will probably have been filled with terror. I hope the person who did this is found quickly.

