Woman’s body found in case floating in Hyogo dam

The body of a woman was found inside a plastic clothes case floating in a dam in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, a fisherman spotted the plastic case, which was tied by a rope, floating in Gongen Dam at around 8:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. He called 119 and said there was a body in the case.

Police said the woman appeared to be in her 20s and was wearing a white T-shirt and white long pants. There were no external signs of injury on the body, police said.

