crime

Woman's body found in house partially destroyed by fire; murder suspected

NAGANO

The body of a 56-year-old woman was found after a fire partially destroyed one floor of a house in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, on Friday. Police said the woman’s body had several bruises on it and are treating her death as a likely case of murder.

According to police, the 58-year-old owner of the house, Shingetsu Cho, a company employee, called 119 at around 2:20 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Cho said he had returned home and found his wife Meia lying unconscious in the first-floor living room which had been destroyed by a fire. The woman was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead due to severe burns to her body.

Police said that doctors also reported numerous bruises on the woman’s body. They believe she may have been unconscious or dead before the fire started.

Neighbors said the couple’s daughter, who is in her 20s and lived elsewhere, had recently been having trouble with her mother. One neighbor said Meia and her daughter had quarreled loudly on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they are looking for the daughter.

