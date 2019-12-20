Woman’s body found in love hotel room in Saitama Pref

The body of a naked woman was found in the room of love hotel in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday night.

According to police, an employee found the woman lying on a bed in the “Saint 2” hotel at around 6:20 p.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to strangulation.

Police said the woman appeared to be in her late 40s to early 60s. Police said she checked into the hotel with a man at around noon Thursday. However, the man left the hotel without being seen.

