crime

Woman’s body found in Nara forest identified as missing care worker

NARA

Nara Prefectural Police said Monday that the body of a woman found in a forest area has been identified as Junko Sasaoka, 56, a nursing care worker from Yamatokoriyama City in the prefecture.

According to police, Sasaoka was found lying on her back on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants. Her body had started to decay. Police could not determine whether any external injuries had been inflicted on her body.

Sasaoka's younger sister contacted police on July 15 after being unable to reach her sibling. The following day, Sasaoka's daughter, who lives apart from her mother, submitted a missing person's report to police.

Sasaoka worked at a nursing home for elderly people in Osaka Prefecture. She was last seen at work on the night of July 8.

